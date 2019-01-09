SouthBound: Chuck Reece Of The Bitter Southerner On Digging Deep Into The Real South

By Tommy Tomlinson 4 minutes ago
  • Chuck Reece

Chuck Reece wanted to hear a particular kind of voice from the South – a voice that loved and appreciated this part of the world while acknowledging all its faults, past and present. He didn’t hear that voice enough.

So he created a website called The Bitter Southerner. For five years now Reece has opened it to all sorts of writers, photographers and filmmakers with their own visions of the South. And recently, he started a podcast to do the same thing. He sat down for our podcast to talk about it.

SouthBound is a production of WFAE. Our host is Tommy Tomlinson.

SouthBound

