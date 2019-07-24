SouthBound: Kyes Stevens On Teaching Alabama Prisoners And The Complications Of Home

By 51 minutes ago

Kyes Stevens went from her tiny hometown in Alabama to Sarah Lawrence College in New York. For a lot of people it might have been a springboard to a bigger world. But Stevens ended up going back home and making her own world bigger.

Kyes Stevens
Credit Barb Bondy

Back in 2002 she started teaching poetry to inmates at a state prison, and from that small start she has built the Alabama Prison Arts + Education Project, where more than 175 faculty members have provided education to more than 5,000 prisoners across the state. Her guiding principle is simple: No human being should be thrown away.

Let's keep the conversation going. Who do you want to hear from next on the SouthBound podcast?

Submit your idea in the box below. You can also send a tweet to @tommytomlinson or @wfae, and email me at ttomlinson@wfae.org.

Show notes:

Other music in this episode:

First Rebirth, "Prisoner of Infinity"

Additional music courtesty of bensound.com

New episodes of SouthBound come out every other Wednesday. Subscribe:

Apple Podcasts     Google Play     Stitcher     NPR One

SouthBound is a production of WFAE. Our host is Tommy Tomlinson. Our producer is Nick de la Canal. Our audience engagement manager is Joni Deutsch, and our main theme comes from Josh Turner.

Tags: 
Top News
SouthBound

Related Content

SouthBound: Drew Lanham On Birding While Black, And Hope As The Thing With Feathers

By Tommy Tomlinson Jul 10, 2019
Courtesy of Drew Lanham

Listening to Drew Lanham is like standing in a field and hearing the sounds of nature wash over you. Lanham grew up in the country in South Carolina and fell in love with watching birds. Eventually, he turned that love into his career.

SouthBound: Ed Currie On The Carolina Reaper, And Hot Peppers As A Spiritual Experience

By Tommy Tomlinson Jun 26, 2019
Courtesy of Ed Currie

On a patch of farmland down in South Carolina, a man named Ed Currie grows the hottest peppers on Earth. The Guinness Book of World Records says so – they’ve certified his pepper called the Carolina Reaper as the hottest ever measured. During this episode I try some sauce made from those peppers. It’s called Chocolate Plague. I’m relieved to still be here to tell you about it.

SouthBound Replay: Josh Burford On Documenting The LGBTQ History Of The South

By Tommy Tomlinson Jun 12, 2019
Joshua Burford / Facebook

Josh Burford was one of our first guests on SouthBound, a year and a half ago. Josh is an expert on the LGBTQ history of the South, and at the time we talked, he was about to leave Charlotte for Alabama to co-found the Invisible Histories Project, which aims to document queer history throughout the South.