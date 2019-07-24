SouthBound: Kyes Stevens On Teaching Alabama Prisoners And The Complications Of Home

Kyes Stevens went from her tiny hometown in Alabama to Sarah Lawrence College in New York. For a lot of people it might have been a springboard to a bigger world. But Stevens ended up going back home and making her own world bigger.

Back in 2002 she started teaching poetry to inmates at a state prison, and from that small start she has built the Alabama Prison Arts + Education Project, where more than 175 faculty members have provided education to more than 5,000 prisoners across the state. Her guiding principle is simple: No human being should be thrown away.

