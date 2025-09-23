© 2025 WFAE

Latino entrepreneurship hub Spark Centro appoints first CEO

WFAE | By Julian Berger
Published September 23, 2025 at 3:23 PM EDT
Latin American Chamber of Commerce
/
Courtesy

The Latin American Chamber of Commerce has named a new head for Spark Centro, a hub for Latino entrepreneurs under construction on Albemarle Road in east Charlotte.

Manuel Rey is the new president and CEO for Spark Centro. The hub will serve as an incubator and co-working space for small businesses, and provide training and resources for Latino entrepreneurs.

Latin American Chamber of Commerce Board Chair Johanna Suarez says the project needed a full-time leader.

“Latinos entrepreneurs, we are growing in the city," Suarez said. "Spark Centro reached to a point that we needed a leader to take Spark Centro to the next level.”

Rey has overseen the $20 million project since he became interim president and CEO of the Chamber last year.

“The challenge is great, but the other side is with a lot of happiness and passion and energy to achieve something that has never been achieved before," Rey said.

So far, Spark Centro has raised $7.5 million — leaving more than half of the fundraising still ahead. The Chamber says Spark Centro will hold a soft opening later this year, with the building expected to fully open in 2026.

Tags
Race & Equity Latino communityBusiness
