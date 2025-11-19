Charlotte bishop calls for prayer, fasting amid immigration crackdown

Bishop Michael Martin of the Catholic Diocese of Charlotte is asking Catholics to observe a day of prayer and fasting this Friday in response to the ongoing federal immigration operation known as “Charlotte’s Web.”

In a statement, Martin urged parishioners to support neighbors living with fear and uncertainty, while also cautioning against "vilifying" federal agents.

Martin wrote that he had "no words to practically address the fear and uncertainty that many are feeling with the increased presence of federal immigration officials," but that "our faith teaches us to come to the aid of the poor, marginalized and most vulnerable."

He called on worshipers to contact their elected representatives in Washington and "let them know that comprehensive immigration reform is long overdue, and given that both political parties have repeatedly called for this, it is their responsibility to get it done for the common good."

The diocese says it’s not aware of any incidents involving its 93 churches or 20 schools, but many are offering virtual gatherings and reminding parishioners they can attend Mass via livestream.

Roughly half of the diocese’s 565,000 Catholics are Hispanic, and church leaders say they’re providing pastoral care to communities affected by the heightened federal presence.