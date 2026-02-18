© 2026 WFAE

Charlotte Catholics begin Lent with Ash Wednesday services

WFAE | By Julian Berger
Published February 18, 2026 at 3:29 PM EST
St. Peter Catholic Church, located on Tryon Street in uptown Charlotte.
Palmer Magri
/
WFAE
St. Peter Catholic Church, located on Tryon Street in uptown Charlotte.

Many Catholics across the Charlotte region gathered on Wednesday to mark Ash Wednesday, the start of the Lenten season.

That season includes 40 days of prayer, fasting and repentance leading up to Easter.

At St. Peter Catholic Church in uptown Charlotte, hundreds of people attended the church's noon Mass. Clergy there distributed ashes to worshippers' foreheads, symbolizing humility, repentance and renewal.

“It’s just a reminder of the sacrifices that Jesus made for us,” said Sarah, who is visiting Charlotte from California and used only her first name for privacy reasons. “And it’s just a little bit of what we can give back. It’s a time for self-reflection. So I love this season.”

For many Catholics, Lent is also a time to give something up as a personal sacrifice.

“For me, it’s sugar,” Dan, Sarah's husband, said. “I’ve got this addiction for sugar, and that’s something that I want to give up.”

Others are using the season as a chance to reassess habits beyond food. Elizabeth Grisko, who also attended Mass at St. Peter, said she’s aiming to shop less during Lent.

“I’m trying to give away not shopping as much,” Grisko said. “So Amazon, we’ll see how that goes for this Lent season.”

The Lenten season continues through Holy Week and concludes on Easter Sunday, which falls on April 5 this year.

