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Charlotte Latino Film Festival returns with expanded lineup

WFAE | By Julian Berger
Published April 14, 2026 at 12:36 PM EDT
Colombian actress Majida Issa speaks during the 2025 Charlotte Latino Film Festival at Independent Picture House.
Julian Berger
/
WFAE
Colombian actress Majida Issa sitting on stage.

The Charlotte Latino Film Festival returns this week, bringing a lineup of films from across Latin America to Charlotte.

The festival runs from Thursday through April 26 at the Independent Picture House in NoDa. It features 13 films from countries including Mexico, Brazil and Venezuela, highlighting a range of stories from across the region.

Organizers say a common theme emerged while selecting this year’s films.

“We weren’t really looking for this, but as we were selecting the films, there was this line that connected all of them: joy and resistance,” said Giovanna Torres, founder of Cine Casual.

The festival is now in its third year, after growing out of a smaller film series that launched just before the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition to screenings, the event includes community gatherings and conversations with filmmakers, aiming to create space for cultural exchange and connection.

Opening night is already sold out, but tickets for other screenings are still available online.

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Julian Berger
Julian Berger is a Race & Equity Reporter at WFAE, Charlotte’s NPR affiliate. His reporting focuses on Charlotte's Latino community and immigration policy. He is an award-winning journalist who received the 2025 RTDNAC Award for an economic story examining how fears of immigration enforcement affected Latino-owned businesses in Charlotte.
See stories by Julian Berger