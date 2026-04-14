Charlotte Latino Film Festival returns with expanded lineup

The Charlotte Latino Film Festival returns this week, bringing a lineup of films from across Latin America to Charlotte.

The festival runs from Thursday through April 26 at the Independent Picture House in NoDa. It features 13 films from countries including Mexico, Brazil and Venezuela, highlighting a range of stories from across the region.

Organizers say a common theme emerged while selecting this year’s films.

“We weren’t really looking for this, but as we were selecting the films, there was this line that connected all of them: joy and resistance,” said Giovanna Torres, founder of Cine Casual.

The festival is now in its third year, after growing out of a smaller film series that launched just before the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition to screenings, the event includes community gatherings and conversations with filmmakers, aiming to create space for cultural exchange and connection.

Opening night is already sold out, but tickets for other screenings are still available online.