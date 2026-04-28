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NEWS BRIEFS

New NC bill seeks stronger protections for immigrant students in public schools

WFAE | By Julian Berger
Published April 28, 2026 at 5:18 PM EDT
The Legislative Building in Raleigh.
JMTURNER
/
Wikimedia Commons
The Legislative Building in Raleigh.

A new bill filed Tuesday in the North Carolina House would expand protections for immigrant students in public schools.

The proposal, known as the “Plyler Educational Protections Act,” is sponsored by Charlotte-area Democratic Rep. Julia Greenfield. It would guarantee all children access to a free public school education, regardless of immigration status.

The bill would also limit when schools can share student information with immigration authorities and require school districts to create response plans if immigration agents come onto campus.

The proposal is based on the 1982 U.S. Supreme Court decision Plyler v. Doe, which established the right of undocumented children to attend public schools.

The bill is unlikely to advance in the Republican-controlled General Assembly.
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Race & Equity ImmigrationImmigration and Customs EnforcementNC General AssemblyNCGA
Julian Berger
Julian Berger is a Race & Equity Reporter at WFAE, Charlotte’s NPR affiliate. His reporting focuses on Charlotte's Latino community and immigration policy. He is an award-winning journalist who received the 2025 RTDNAC Award for an economic story examining how fears of immigration enforcement affected Latino-owned businesses in Charlotte.
See stories by Julian Berger