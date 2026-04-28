New NC bill seeks stronger protections for immigrant students in public schools

A new bill filed Tuesday in the North Carolina House would expand protections for immigrant students in public schools.

The proposal, known as the “Plyler Educational Protections Act,” is sponsored by Charlotte-area Democratic Rep. Julia Greenfield. It would guarantee all children access to a free public school education, regardless of immigration status.

The bill would also limit when schools can share student information with immigration authorities and require school districts to create response plans if immigration agents come onto campus.

The proposal is based on the 1982 U.S. Supreme Court decision Plyler v. Doe, which established the right of undocumented children to attend public schools.

The bill is unlikely to advance in the Republican-controlled General Assembly.