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Faith leaders gather in Charlotte to support immigrant families

WFAE | By Noor Nazir
Published June 22, 2026 at 2:27 PM EDT
People gather in a church garden for a prayer service.
Noor Nazir / WFAE
Attendees join hands in the garden at St. Peter Catholic Church during a prayer service for immigrant families.

Faith leaders and community members gathered at St. Peter Catholic Church in uptown Charlotte on Saturday evening for a prayer service in support of immigrant families.

The event was part of the Season of Faithful Witness, a nationwide campaign calling on faith communities to publicly stand with immigrants through prayer and advocacy.

Throughout the evening, prayers were offered in both Spanish and English as faith leaders urged attendees to stand with vulnerable communities.

“Lord Jesus, turn our minds and hearts to the most vulnerable and marginalized in our human family,” Father Mark Scalese said during the service.

Hope Hockaday, an organizer of the event, said faith communities have a responsibility to use their privilege to protect newcomers.

“These people who have come to this country in a great faith to be a part of it, and we have the ability to use our voice,” Hockaday said.

The campaign continues across the country, with organizers saying the witness does not end with one evening of prayer.

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Noor Nazir
Noor Nazir is a senior at Duke University studying International Affairs, Journalism and Computer Science. Originally from Pakistan, she is a columnist for The Duke Chronicle and an editorial intern for Duke Today. She has also reported for the 9th Street Journal, producing data-driven coverage of local elections, work that earned her the Frank Barrows Award for Excellence in Collegiate Journalism. Her reporting interests begin and end with community.
See stories by Noor Nazir