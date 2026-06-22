Faith leaders gather in Charlotte to support immigrant families

Faith leaders and community members gathered at St. Peter Catholic Church in uptown Charlotte on Saturday evening for a prayer service in support of immigrant families.

The event was part of the Season of Faithful Witness, a nationwide campaign calling on faith communities to publicly stand with immigrants through prayer and advocacy.

Throughout the evening, prayers were offered in both Spanish and English as faith leaders urged attendees to stand with vulnerable communities.

“Lord Jesus, turn our minds and hearts to the most vulnerable and marginalized in our human family,” Father Mark Scalese said during the service.

Hope Hockaday, an organizer of the event, said faith communities have a responsibility to use their privilege to protect newcomers.

“These people who have come to this country in a great faith to be a part of it, and we have the ability to use our voice,” Hockaday said.

The campaign continues across the country, with organizers saying the witness does not end with one evening of prayer.