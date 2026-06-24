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NEWS BRIEFS

NC bill expanding ICE cooperation and restricting benefits to become law

WFAE | By Julian Berger
Published June 24, 2026 at 3:25 PM EDT
The inside of the Legislative Building in Raleigh.
El Pueblo
/
Courtesy
The inside of the Legislative Building in Raleigh.

The North Carolina House voted Wednesday to override Gov. Josh Stein’s veto of a controversial immigration bill, allowing it to become law.

Senate Bill 153 requires all state law enforcement agencies in North Carolina to cooperate with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The bill also bars undocumented immigrants from receiving certain state-funded public benefits, including Medicaid, housing assistance and child care subsidies. UNC institutions are also prohibited from becoming sanctuary institutions.

The North Carolina Senate voted to override Stein’s veto in July 2025. With Wednesday’s House vote, the bill can now become law.

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Race & Equity Immigration and Customs EnforcementNC General Assembly
Julian Berger
Julian Berger is a Race & Equity Reporter at WFAE, Charlotte’s NPR affiliate. His reporting focuses on Charlotte's Latino community and immigration policy. He is an award-winning journalist who has earned Regional Edward R. Murrow and RTDNAC awards for his coverage of heightened immigration enforcement.
See stories by Julian Berger