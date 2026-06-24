NC bill expanding ICE cooperation and restricting benefits to become law

The North Carolina House voted Wednesday to override Gov. Josh Stein’s veto of a controversial immigration bill, allowing it to become law.

Senate Bill 153 requires all state law enforcement agencies in North Carolina to cooperate with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The bill also bars undocumented immigrants from receiving certain state-funded public benefits, including Medicaid, housing assistance and child care subsidies. UNC institutions are also prohibited from becoming sanctuary institutions.

The North Carolina Senate voted to override Stein’s veto in July 2025. With Wednesday’s House vote, the bill can now become law.