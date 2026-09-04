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Feds seek to revoke citizenship of 3 people in NC as part of national effort

WFAE | By Julian Berger
Published September 4, 2026 at 10:52 AM EDT
Large institutional building
Charlotte Museum of History
The federal courthouse in uptown Charlotte.

The U.S. Department of Justice has filed lawsuits that seek to revoke the naturalized citizenships of three North Carolinians.

The DOJ filed one lawsuit in June against two people and another in August against one person in U.S. District Court. That matches the number of denaturalization cases filed statewide during the previous 17 years.

In a statement to WFAE, U.S. Attorney Russ Ferguson said people who obtain citizenship through fraud should be denaturalized. Ferguson is the chief federal prosecutor for the Western District, which includes Charlotte and Asheville.

“Those who use lies, deception or a fake identity to fraudulently obtain naturalized citizenship should lose the benefit of their fraud and be denaturalized,” Ferguson said. The cases are pending.

They are part of an aggressive government denaturalization effort. The Justice Department filed at least 105 denaturalization suits through July, according to a new report by Syracuse University’s Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse.

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Race & Equity ImmigrationUS Department of JusticeU.S. Attorney's Office
Julian Berger
Julian Berger is a Race & Equity Reporter at WFAE, Charlotte’s NPR affiliate. His reporting focuses on Charlotte's Latino community and immigration policy. He is an award-winning journalist who has earned Regional Edward R. Murrow and RTDNAC awards for his coverage of heightened immigration enforcement.
See stories by Julian Berger