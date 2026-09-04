Feds seek to revoke citizenship of 3 people in NC as part of national effort

The U.S. Department of Justice has filed lawsuits that seek to revoke the naturalized citizenships of three North Carolinians.

The DOJ filed one lawsuit in June against two people and another in August against one person in U.S. District Court. That matches the number of denaturalization cases filed statewide during the previous 17 years.

In a statement to WFAE, U.S. Attorney Russ Ferguson said people who obtain citizenship through fraud should be denaturalized. Ferguson is the chief federal prosecutor for the Western District, which includes Charlotte and Asheville.

“Those who use lies, deception or a fake identity to fraudulently obtain naturalized citizenship should lose the benefit of their fraud and be denaturalized,” Ferguson said. The cases are pending.

They are part of an aggressive government denaturalization effort. The Justice Department filed at least 105 denaturalization suits through July, according to a new report by Syracuse University’s Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse.