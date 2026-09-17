UNC Charlotte conference focuses on Latino health and mental wellness

The UNC Charlotte School of Social Work and Center for Migration and Diaspora Studies will host a Latino Health and Mental Wellness Conference on Friday.

The event brings together community leaders, researchers and advocates to discuss health care access, mental wellness and culturally responsive support. It comes amid heightened immigration enforcement, fear and uncertainty for many Latino families in the Charlotte area.

Roger Suclupe, a clinical associate professor in UNC Charlotte’s School of Social Work, organized the event. He said its goal is to remind people that support is available.

“What we want for the greater community and for the Latino community to know is that it’s okay to ask for help,” Suclupe said. “It’s OK to build trust again with others.”

The conference runs until 2:30 p.m. at UNC Charlotte’s Dubois Center in uptown Charlotte.