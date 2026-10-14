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Charlotte philanthropists to visit Alabama to learn more about civil rights history

WFAE | By Elvis Menayese
Published October 14, 2026 at 3:09 PM EDT
The Civil Rights Memorial in Montgomery, Alabama.
Markuskun at English Wikipedia, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons
The Civil Rights Memorial in Montgomery, Alabama.

Members of the Charlotte group New Generation of African American philanthropists will travel Friday to Alabama for a three-day pilgrimage focused on the Civil Rights Movement.

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Two dozen community members will travel by bus to prominent sites, including the 16th Street Baptist Church in Birmingham. The church served as a center for civil rights organizing and was the site of a 1963 bombing that killed four young Black girls.

Valaida Fullwood co-founded New Generation of African American Philanthropists.

“We want to go back and connect to that history,” Fullwood said. “The struggle, the courage shown by our forebears, and be inspired for the work ahead.”

Members of NGAAP, New Generation of African American Philanthropists. For 18 years the group has provided grants to nonprofits doing work in Charlotte's African American communities.
Race & Equity
African American philanthropic group gives grants to local nonprofits working in Charlotte's Black communities
Gwendolyn Glenn

NGAAP is a collective that distributes grants to nonprofits supporting Black communities. As part of the trip, community members will also tour the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute and visit the Legacy Museum: From Enslavement to Mass Incarceration, which explores the history of lynching, enslavement, and ongoing efforts to overcome discrimination in the United States.

Fullwood says the trip serves as an opportunity to reflect.

“There’s much to be learned, and to be grounded in what we have overcome, the challenges that have been faced, the threats our community has experienced, and the triumph over them,” Fullwood said.

The trip comes as the group celebrates its 20th anniversary in Charlotte.

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Race & Equity African American history
Elvis Menayese
Elvis Menayese is a Report for America corps member covering issues involving race and equity for WFAE.
See stories by Elvis Menayese