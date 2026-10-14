Supreme Court hears case about what's tracked when you watch videos online

The Supreme Court is hearing a case Wednesday about what information is tracked when you watch videos online, including everything from a movie to a product review.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Woodrow Hartzog, professor of law at Boston University. Hartzog signed onto an amicus brief in the case. Tong also speaks with Monica Welt, president of the Retail Litigation Center, a trade group representing retailers, including Home Depot and PetSmart.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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