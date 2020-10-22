Local News Roundup: North Carolina Stays In Phase 3; Early Voting Numbers Soar; Trump And Harris Visit

Gov. Roy Cooper announces that the state will remain in Phase 3 for at least another three weeks, as North Carolina deaths associated with the coronavirus passes 4,000. The announcement leaves bars, music venues and other businesses reeling. We’ll discuss that and the latest COVID-19 numbers.

On today's roundup: we’re staying in Phase 3 because our COVID numbers are rising, leaving music venues and other businesses reeling. Two major candidates come a-calling and the courts rule on absentee ballots.

The Charlotte region is getting ample attention during the presidential race with visits from both President Trump (to a Gastonia rally Wednesday night) and vice presidential hopeful Kamala Harris (also on Wednesday). We’ll talk about the visits that took place in advance of the final presidential debate on Thursday night.

Early voting numbers in North Carolina have crossed the 2 million mark already. And a court of appeals says North Carolina can accept absentee ballots that are postmarked by Election Day for up to a week afterward.

Join Mike Collins and our roundtable of reporters for that news and more the local news roundup.

Guests:

Glenn Burkins, founder and publisher of QCityMetro.com

Katie Peralta, senior editor for Charlotte Agenda

Steve Harrison, WFAE’s political reporter

Joe Bruno, WSOC-TV reporter

