End Of 2020 Local News Roundup

This year has been like no other. The news has kept coming relentlessly for the last 12 months, with the filter of the coronavirus behind everything we’ve covered since March. The news will continue into 2021, but on our last edition of the local news roundup for the year, we’ll take stock of the biggest local and regional stories of 2020.

We began the year focusing on growth, gun violence in the Queen City, and of course, all eyes were on the primary election.

Then in March, when the coronavirus spread began, people in Charlotte and around the world stopped in their tracks as we grappled with how to handle the virus. Charlotte and the region saw schools close down and move online. Businesses either moved workers home or stopped doing business altogether. "COVID-19," "unprecedented," "pandemic," and "hot spots" became new staples of our vocabulary.

But the news continued. The death of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minnesota sparked protests and marches all over the country, including Charlotte. The growth of the Black Lives Matter movement and charges against police actions here in Charlotte dominated headlines, along with the coronavirus.

Let’s not forget, we had a presidential election, which brought national candidates to our region several times throughout the year — but not in the way we thought. We lost the planned RNC, which was to be held in the Queen City, at the end of the summer due to the pandemic. The event we had here was much-diminished but was accompanied by protests and a surprise visit from the president.

Some business continued — not quite as usual, but still continued — bringing jobs and money and development to town.

As we face the end of 2020, we look forward to large numbers of people receiving a vaccine now and well into 2021. And we take stock of all that’s happened in our region over this turbulent year.

Mike Collins and our roundtable of reporters delve into the top news of 2020 on the Charlotte Talks local news roundup.

Guests:

Steve Harrison, WFAE’s political reporter

Ann Doss Helms, WFAE education reporter

Claire Donnelly, WFAE health reporter

Erik Spanberg, managing editor for the Charlotte Business Journal

Glenn Burkins, founder and publisher of Qcitymetro.com

