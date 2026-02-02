UNC Charlotte professor tells the story of how one man helped liberate Ukraine from the Nazis in WWII

Before the Holocaust, Moshe Gildenman was the leader of a Jewish craftsmen organization, the founder of a concrete plant and a musician in the small town in Korets, Ukraine. Tragedy struck in 1942 when Nazis murdered more than 2,000 Jews in his village on a single day, including his wife and daughter.

With just a revolver, a handful of bullets and a Yiddish songbook, Gildenman later escaped to the woods. Until then, he had never held a weapon in his life — but he went on to help liberate Ukraine from the Nazis during WWII and become a guerrilla war hero .

UNC Charlotte professor James Grymes charts Gildenman’s unique story of resistance and the music he wrote along the way in a new book titled "Partisan Song: A Holocaust Story of Resilience, Resistance, and Revenge."

We sit down with Grymes to learn about the unique history of a largely forgotten war hero.

GUEST

James Grymes, professor of musicology at UNC Charlotte and author of Partisan Song: A Holocaust Story of Resilience, Resistance, and Revenge