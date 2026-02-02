© 2026 WFAE

Charlotte Talks
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

UNC Charlotte professor tells the story of how one man helped liberate Ukraine from the Nazis in WWII

By Jesse Steinmetz
Published February 2, 2026 at 11:50 AM EST
James Grymes
/
Courtesy
UNC Charlotte professor James Grymes charts Gildenman’s unique story of resistance, and the music he wrote along the way, in a new book titled "Partisan Song: A Holocaust Story of Resilience, Resistance, and Revenge."

Before the Holocaust, Moshe Gildenman was the leader of a Jewish craftsmen organization, the founder of a concrete plant and a musician in the small town in Korets, Ukraine. Tragedy struck in 1942 when Nazis murdered more than 2,000 Jews in his village on a single day, including his wife and daughter.

With just a revolver, a handful of bullets and a Yiddish songbook, Gildenman later escaped to the woods. Until then, he had never held a weapon in his life — but he went on to help liberate Ukraine from the Nazis during WWII and become a guerrilla war hero.

UNC Charlotte professor James Grymes charts Gildenman’s unique story of resistance and the music he wrote along the way in a new book titled "Partisan Song: A Holocaust Story of Resilience, Resistance, and Revenge."

We sit down with Grymes to learn about the unique history of a largely forgotten war hero.

GUEST
James Grymes, professor of musicology at UNC Charlotte and author of Partisan Song: A Holocaust Story of Resilience, Resistance, and Revenge

Jesse Steinmetz
Jesse Steinmetz is a senior producer of Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. Have an idea for the show? Email him at jsteinmetz@wfae.org.
