Politics Monday: New President Means New Federal Approach To Pandemic

President Biden is launching a centralized federal strategy for the coronavirus pandemic that the previous administration balked at and left largely to states to figure out.

"The death toll will likely top 500,000 this month," Biden warns as he rolls out his national strategy to tackle the pandemic.



The president said before taking office that he’s “optimistic,” but after only one day on the job, the president’s point man on COVID-19 said the administration inherited no vaccine plan from the Trump team and glaring supply issues.

“What we’re inheriting is so much worse than we could have imagined,” said Jeff Zients, the White House COVID-19 response coordinator.

A look at the Biden COVID-19 plan and what the change in Washington’s stance will mean for taming the pandemic in its second year.

GUESTS

Dr. Mark McClellan, Duke University, founding director of the Duke-Margolis Center for Health Policy; former administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and former Food and Drug Administration commissioner

Alice Miranda Ollstein, POLITICO, health care reporter (@AliceOllstein)