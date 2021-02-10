Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Prepare For A Return To In-Person Learning

Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021

This week, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg school board approved plans to bring students back for in-person classes starting Monday, Feb. 15.

Only prekindergarteners and some special educations students will be allowed to attend every day, while elementary schools will open two days a week and middle and high schoolers will be partially phased in the following week.

Many teachers and parents remain tense — while some are pushing for additional in-person instruction, others want to remain fully remote until coronavirus safety concerns are fully addressed.

From vaccines to HVAC systems, we field your questions with a panel of parents, a teacher and a board member as Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools prepares for a return to in-person instruction.

GUESTS

Dee Rankin, Dee Rankin, Chair of Education Committee for the Black Political Caucus of Charlotte Mecklenburg, member of CMS Community Equity Committee and CMS parent

Steve Oreskovic, teacher at Randolph Middle School, co-chair of the CMS Superintendent’s Teacher Advisory Council, member of the CMS Metrics Committee and CMS parent

Rhonda Cheek, CMS board member, District 1, CMS parent

Ann Doss Helms, education reporter for WFAE