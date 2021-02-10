Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Prepare For A Return To In-Person Learning
Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021
This week, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg school board approved plans to bring students back for in-person classes starting Monday, Feb. 15.
Only prekindergarteners and some special educations students will be allowed to attend every day, while elementary schools will open two days a week and middle and high schoolers will be partially phased in the following week.
Many teachers and parents remain tense — while some are pushing for additional in-person instruction, others want to remain fully remote until coronavirus safety concerns are fully addressed.
From vaccines to HVAC systems, we field your questions with a panel of parents, a teacher and a board member as Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools prepares for a return to in-person instruction.
GUESTS
Dee Rankin, Dee Rankin, Chair of Education Committee for the Black Political Caucus of Charlotte Mecklenburg, member of CMS Community Equity Committee and CMS parent
Steve Oreskovic, teacher at Randolph Middle School, co-chair of the CMS Superintendent’s Teacher Advisory Council, member of the CMS Metrics Committee and CMS parent
Rhonda Cheek, CMS board member, District 1, CMS parent
Ann Doss Helms, education reporter for WFAE