© 2021 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
ct_podcast_logo_with_filled_talk_bubble.jpg
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Prepare For A Return To In-Person Learning

kelly-sikkema-r2hTBxEkgWQ-unsplash.jpg
Unsplash

Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021

This week, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg school board approved plans to bring students back for in-person classes starting Monday, Feb. 15.

Only prekindergarteners and some special educations students will be allowed to attend every day, while elementary schools will open two days a week and middle and high schoolers will be partially phased in the following week.

Many teachers and parents remain tense — while some are pushing for additional in-person instruction, others want to remain fully remote until coronavirus safety concerns are fully addressed.

From vaccines to HVAC systems, we field your questions with a panel of parents, a teacher and a board member as Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools prepares for a return to in-person instruction.

GUESTS

Dee Rankin, Dee Rankin, Chair of Education Committee for the Black Political Caucus of Charlotte Mecklenburg, member of CMS Community Equity Committee and CMS parent

Steve Oreskovic, teacher at Randolph Middle School, co-chair of the CMS Superintendent’s Teacher Advisory Council, member of the CMS Metrics Committee and CMS parent

Rhonda Cheek, CMS board member, District 1, CMS parent

Ann Doss Helms, education reporter for WFAE

Tags

Charlotte Talks With Mike CollinsCharlotte Mecklenburg Schools
Stay Connected
Jesse Steinmetz
Jesse Steinmetz is Assistant Producer of Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. Before joining WFAE in 2019, he was an intern at WNPR in Hartford, Connecticut and hosted a show at Eastern Connecticut State University.
See stories by Jesse Steinmetz