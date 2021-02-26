Politics Monday: Trump's Shadow Still Towers Over GOP

Donald Trump is out of office, but that doesn’t mean he’s out of power within the Republican Party.

The former president is about to lay out his vision for the party — and make clear he calls the shots — as he reemerges onto the political scene at the conservative CPAC convention.

Trumpworld tells @mikeallen the former president's CPAC speech will have a clear message: I am (still) the Republican Party https://t.co/WW31dqJ1zX — Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) February 22, 2021

Republicans have made clear they’re still with Trump, and that crossing him, as North Carolina Sen. Richard Burr did with his impeachment vote, comes with consequences.

But does sticking with Trump carry its own set of consequences?

GUESTS

Paul Shumaker, Raleigh-based Republican strategist

Henry Olsen, Washington Post columnist; senior fellow at the Ethics and Public Policy Center (@henryolsenEPPC)

Gabby Orr, POLITICO, national political correspondent covering the post-Trump Republican Party (@GabbyOrr_)