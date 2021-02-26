© 2021 WFAE
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

Politics Monday: Trump's Shadow Still Towers Over GOP

Trump Shadow
The White House
/
Benjamin Applebaum

Donald Trump is out of office, but that doesn’t mean he’s out of power within the Republican Party.

The former president is about to lay out his vision for the party — and make clear he calls the shots — as he reemerges onto the political scene at the conservative CPAC convention.

Republicans have made clear they’re still with Trump, and that crossing him, as North Carolina Sen. Richard Burr did with his impeachment vote, comes with consequences.

But does sticking with Trump carry its own set of consequences?

GUESTS

Paul Shumaker, Raleigh-based Republican strategist

Henry Olsen, Washington Post columnist; senior fellow at the Ethics and Public Policy Center (@henryolsenEPPC)

Gabby Orr, POLITICO, national political correspondent covering the post-Trump Republican Party (@GabbyOrr_)

Charlotte Talks With Mike CollinsPoliticsRepublican PartyDonald Trump
Chris Miller
A veteran of Charlotte radio news, Chris joined the "Charlotte Talks" staff in January 2016, but has been listening to WFAE since discovering the station as a high schooler.
