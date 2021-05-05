© 2021 WFAE
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

The Groceries In Your Cart Have A 'Secret Life' Behind Them

Published May 5, 2021 at 9:00 AM EDT
The definition of a frontline worker has expanded during the pandemic to include jobs that, in normal times, were taken for granted.

Take grocery store employees, for example. As one headline put it, they kept Americans alive during the pandemic. Workers felt the strain as panic buyers picked stores clean in the early stages of stay-at-home orders, disrupting supply chains.

But keeping America fed required that these workers put themselves at risk.

Author Benjamin Lorr was already investigating what he calls the “dark miracle” of the modern grocery store when the pandemic struck, talking with the people who keep the supply chain humming, and the tactics that drive our purchases.

GUEST

Benjamin Lorr, author of "The Secret Life of Groceries: The Dark Miracle of the American Supermarket” (@BenjaminLorr)

Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins
Chris Miller
A veteran of Charlotte radio news, Chris joined the "Charlotte Talks" staff in January 2016, but has been listening to WFAE since discovering the station as a high schooler.
