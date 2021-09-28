© 2021 WFAE
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

In An Age Of Abundance, Our Dopamine Fixes (Yes, Like Your Phone) May Be Making Us Unhappy

Published September 29, 2021 at 9:00 AM EDT
dopamine nation.jpg
Photo by Steve Fisch
Dr. Anna Lembke, author of 'Dopamine Nation'

Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021

Rates of depression and anxiety in America are on the rise, yet we live in an age of abundance and safety when compared to our happier ancestors. So, what’s going on?

One psychiatrist and addiction specialist believes it could be that we’re overdosing on dopamine. That’s a neurotransmitter produced by our own bodies that floods the brain with pleasure.

But we also get those dopamine fixes through our pursuits of alcohol, drugs, food, gambling, sex social media and our phones.

Since even those without a history of addiction are vulnerable, we look at this phenomenon and why the pursuit of happiness is making us miserable.

Guest

Dr. Anna Lembke, professor of psychiatry at Stanford University School of Medicine and chief of the Stanford Addiction Medicine Dual Diagnosis Clinic. Author of Dopamine Nation: Finding Balance in the Age of Indulgence

