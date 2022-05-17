The morning after polls close, we discuss primary election results

From Charlotte City Council to the U.S. Senate, voters in North Carolina are making their voices heard in the primary election on Tuesday.

Early voting wrapped up on Saturday, and in Mecklenburg County more than 42,000 people already took to the polls.

This is a notable year in terms of candidates, as former Charlotte Mayor Patrick Cannon is running for Charlotte’s City Council — he was sent to federal prison for accepting $50,000 in cash and gifts when serving as a council member and mayor. Madison Cawthorn, aiming to hold onto his seat in NC’s 11th district, hopes to rise above almost incessant controversy, and the winner of the Republican primary’s nomination for the U.S. Senate will be an indication of whether former President Trump maintains his grip on the party.

The morning after polls close, we sit down with a political analyst and WFAE's politics reporter to discuss the results.

GUESTS

Michael Bitzer, chair of political science, professor of politics and history at Catawba College

Steve Harrison, politics reporter for WFAE