Previewing the 2023 North Carolina legislative session

This week is the start of a new legislative session in North Carolina. With 2023 being an odd-numbered year, this is what is known as a “long session.”

Last fall, Republicans fell just short of a supermajority in the General Assembly that would allow them to override a veto from Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper. House Speaker Tim Moore said despite not having the supermajority, he believes he can get enough Democrats on his side to override vetoes if necessary.

That could end up being crucial as the state may examine its abortion law in the wake of the Dobbs decision last year. Other issues that could come to the fore include Medicaid expansion, LGBTQ+ rights and sports gambling.

On the next Charlotte Talks, we explore what these and other issues the General Assembly is likely to deal with this year.

GUESTS:

Chris Cooper, professor of political science and public affairs and director of the Public Policy Institute at Western Carolina University

Laura Leslie, Capitol Bureau Chief at WRAL

Colin Campbell, North Carolina Tribune editor and associate editor at Business North Carolina magazine