© 2023 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
ct_podcast_logo_with_filled_talk_bubble.jpg
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

Previewing the 2023 North Carolina legislative session

By Gabe Altieri
Published January 8, 2023 at 9:26 AM EST
Tim Moore
NORTH CAROLINA GENERAL ASSEMBLY
/

This week is the start of a new legislative session in North Carolina. With 2023 being an odd-numbered year, this is what is known as a “long session.”

Last fall, Republicans fell just short of a supermajority in the General Assembly that would allow them to override a veto from Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper. House Speaker Tim Moore said despite not having the supermajority, he believes he can get enough Democrats on his side to override vetoes if necessary.

That could end up being crucial as the state may examine its abortion law in the wake of the Dobbs decision last year. Other issues that could come to the fore include Medicaid expansion, LGBTQ+ rights and sports gambling.

On the next Charlotte Talks, we explore what these and other issues the General Assembly is likely to deal with this year.

GUESTS:

Chris Cooper, professor of political science and public affairs and director of the Public Policy Institute at Western Carolina University

Laura Leslie, Capitol Bureau Chief at WRAL

Colin Campbell, North Carolina Tribune editor and associate editor at Business North Carolina magazine

Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins
Stay Connected
Gabe Altieri
Gabe Altieri is a Producer for Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. Prior to joining WFAE in 2022, he worked for WSKG Public Media in Binghamton, New York.
See stories by Gabe Altieri