Want to read more this year? Add these books to your list.
Three weeks into the new year, how are your resolutions holding up? If a promise to read more books is on the agenda, listen to this — Sally Brewster, of Park Road Books, shares some book picks to help with your reading list, and we'll get her tips for packing in more reading this year.
Guest
Sally Brewster, owner of Park Road Books in Park Road Shopping Center
Sally’s book picks for the new year:
- How to Sell a Haunted House by Grady Hendrix
- Secret Lives by Mark de Castrique
- Carolina Moonset by Matt Goldman
- Forsaken Country by Allen Eskens
- Age of Vice by Deepti Kapoor
- The Kudzu Queen by Mimi Herman
- Painting Beyond Walls by David Rhodes
- The Love of My Life by Rosie Walsh
- Murder Book by Thomas Perry
- Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones by James Clear
- Why We Meditate: The Science and Practice of Clarity and Compassion by Daniel Goleman