Charlotte Talks
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

CMS candidates debate issues at WFAE/LWV forum

By Gabe Altieri
Published October 29, 2025 at 1:13 PM EDT
CMS candidates debate during the WFAE/League of Women Voters of Charlotte-Mecklenburg candidate forum
Mona Dougani
CMS candidates debate during the WFAE/League of Women Voters of Charlotte-Mecklenburg candidate forum

Election day is on Tuesday and early voting is already underway. Among the decisions voters are asked to make at the ballot box are selecting candidates for Charlotte-Mecklenburg School Board.

This week, WFAE and the League of Women Voters of Charlotte-Mecklenburg hosted a forum with candidates. They answered questions about test scores, school funding, and the importance of communication. On Thursday, in lieu of Charlotte Talks , we bring you highlights of that forum moderated by WFAE education reporter James Farrell.

We get you ready for the ballot box this hour on WFAE.

You can hear the entire candidate program here.

GUESTS:
Candidates for Charlotte-Mecklenburg School Board

EducationCMSCMS Board
Gabe Altieri
Gabe Altieri is the Executive Producer for Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. Prior to joining WFAE in 2022, he worked for WSKG Public Media in Binghamton, New York.
