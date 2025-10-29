CMS candidates debate issues at WFAE/LWV forum

Election day is on Tuesday and early voting is already underway. Among the decisions voters are asked to make at the ballot box are selecting candidates for Charlotte-Mecklenburg School Board.

This week, WFAE and the League of Women Voters of Charlotte-Mecklenburg hosted a forum with candidates. They answered questions about test scores, school funding, and the importance of communication. On Thursday, in lieu of Charlotte Talks , we bring you highlights of that forum moderated by WFAE education reporter James Farrell.

We get you ready for the ballot box this hour on WFAE.

You can hear the entire candidate program here.

GUESTS:

Candidates for Charlotte-Mecklenburg School Board