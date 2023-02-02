Local News Roundup: A reality check for transit sales tax, CATS bus driver strike possibly averted, Queen Bey coming to QC

A Charlotte Area Transit System drivers’ strike may be averted. We’ll know Saturday if drivers will say yes to the latest contract offer.

Meanwhile, it appears increasingly doubtful Charlotte will get the go-ahead from the legislature to hike the sales tax by a penny to support the transit plan.

Mostly peaceful protests take place here and around the country in the aftermath of the Memphis Police killing of Tyre Nichols. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Chief Johnny Jennings joined the march here.

New Panthers head coach Frank Reich is introduced at his first press conference.

And Queen Bey is coming to the Queen City.

Our roundtable of reporters fills us in on those stories and more.

Guests

Danielle Chemtob, investigative reporter with Axios Charlotte

Joe Bruno, WSOC-TV reporter

Hunter Saenz, WSOC-TV reporter

Steve Harrison, WFAE’s political reporter