© 2023 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
ct_podcast_logo_with_filled_talk_bubble.jpg
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

Local News Roundup: A reality check for transit sales tax, CATS bus driver strike possibly averted, Queen Bey coming to QC

By Erin Keever
Published February 3, 2023 at 9:00 AM EST
light rail.jpg
Erin Keever/WFAE
/

A Charlotte Area Transit System drivers’ strike may be averted. We’ll know Saturday if drivers will say yes to the latest contract offer.

Meanwhile, it appears increasingly doubtful Charlotte will get the go-ahead from the legislature to hike the sales tax by a penny to support the transit plan.

Mostly peaceful protests take place here and around the country in the aftermath of the Memphis Police killing of Tyre Nichols. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Chief Johnny Jennings joined the march here.

New Panthers head coach Frank Reich is introduced at his first press conference.

And Queen Bey is coming to the Queen City.

Our roundtable of reporters fills us in on those stories and more.

Guests

Danielle Chemtob, investigative reporter with Axios Charlotte

Joe Bruno, WSOC-TV reporter

Hunter Saenz, WSOC-TV reporter

Steve Harrison, WFAE’s political reporter

Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins
Stay Connected
Erin Keever
Erin Keever is Senior Producer of WFAE's Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. She has been with the show since joining the station in 2006. She's a native Charlottean.
See stories by Erin Keever