Author Charles Frazier discusses his new book 'The Trackers'

On the next Charlotte Talks, author and North Carolinian Charles Frazier joins us to discuss his new book “The Trackers.”

Set amid the Great Depression, the novel tells the story of a painter, Val Welch, who travels to a rural town in Wyoming. Soon, he lands a New Deal assignment to create a mural of the old west for a post office.

Welch begins to live with a couple on a ranch and quickly becomes a part of their lives. He learns more and more about their interesting — and perhaps shady — pasts.

What happens next takes the reader on a ride back in time to downtrodden communities during a time of economic trouble. While set nearly a century ago, the story hits on themes that ring true in our own time.

Charles Frazier sits down with guest host Erik Spanberg, next time on Charlotte Talks.

GUESTS:

Charles Frazier, author of “The Trackers”