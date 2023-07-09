Savannah Bananas owner Jesse Cole on his beginnings in the Charlotte region

Charlotte Talks is going bananas — that is, the Savannah Bananas.

We’ll meet the founder of the Bananas, Jesse Cole, also known as “the man in the yellow tux.”

The Bananas have exploded onto the scene and are a worldwide sensation on social media.

They’re on a summer-long, nationwide tour that will make a stop in Kannapolis this week, on Tuesday and Wednesday.

For Cole, the road to fame — and love of the game — began years ago in Gastonia.

He shares the origin story of the Savannah Bananas, their humble beginnings, the team's “fans first” mentality, and reimagining baseball as entertainment as well as sport.

Guests:

