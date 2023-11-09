Local News Roundup: Election recap and voter turnout; Charlotte FC fires another coach; State Auditor Beth Wood indicted; Panthers play in primetime

On the next Charlotte Talks Local News Roundup…

The polls are closed, and the results are mostly in for this year’s low-turnout municipal elections. We’ll talk turnout and detail the highlights around the region for elected officials, from Charlotte mayor, City Council (and possible mayor pro tem) to CMS school board and municipal mayors. We'll also discuss the newly passed $2.5 billion CMS bonds package.

An indictment has come for State Auditor Beth Wood on allegations that she misused a state vehicle. The indictment follows an eight-month investigation.

Charlotte FC looked like it was the city’s most successful professional sports team this year, making the playoffs in just its second season, but the club announced this week that it has fired both head coach Christian Lattanzio AND assistant coach Andy Quy. Why this move? And given the Panthers’ rough season, is Frank Reich’s job in danger as well?

A Charlotte property that’s home to iconic burger joint Brooks Sandwich House is up for sale. We bring you up to date.

And how did the Panthers do in primetime on Thursday night? We’ll do some Friday morning quarterbacking.

Mike Collins and our roundtable of reporters delve into those stories and more, on the Charlotte Talks Local news Roundup.

GUESTS:

Erik Spanberg, managing editor for the Charlotte Business Journal

Mary Ramsey, local government accountability reporter for the Charlotte Observer

Steve Harrison, WFAE’s political reporter

Joe Bruno, WSOC-TV reporter

