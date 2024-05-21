© 2024 WFAE

Mecklenburg County manager, budget director on proposed budget

By Gabe Altieri
Published May 21, 2024 at 3:29 PM EDT
Earlier this month, Charlotte City Manager Marcus Jones released a budget proposal that included a tax increase.

Now, Mecklenburg County Manager Dena Diorio has proposed a tax increase for the county, as well.

Diorio’s increase adds up to about $57 per month in property taxes for a median-priced home. Included is an additional $56.4 million increase in funding for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools. That’s 9.1% higher than this past year. The district requested more funding to help pay for faculty and staff raises, operational upgrades, and other costs.

CMS Superintendent Crystal Hill said the increase is necessary for the district to reach some of its goals. Some county leaders have been skeptical.

Meanwhile, additional county funds will go toward housing security, expanding health access, and environmental conservation.

Diorio and Mecklenburg County Budget Director Adrian Cox join Charlotte Talks to discuss this proposal, why they’re asking for a tax increase, and much more.

Gabe Altieri
Gabe Altieri is a Senior Producer for Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. Prior to joining WFAE in 2022, he worked for WSKG Public Media in Binghamton, New York.
