Duke professor with Charlotte roots shares his new book 'On the Swamp: Fighting for Indigenous Environmental Justice'

Note: This program originally aired on Dec. 4, 2024.

Despite centuries of colonialism, Indigenous peoples still occupy parts of their ancestral homelands in eastern North Carolina. Duke environmental scientist Ryan Emanuel, also a member of the Lumbee Tribe, shares his insights about Indigenous survival and resilience in the face of radical environmental changes.

In his debut book, “On the Swamp: Fighting for Indigenous Environmental Justice,” Emanuel shares stories of Indigenous survival and connection with the land, especially in a changing, warming climate. Emanuel weaves these stories to connect the dots between historic patterns of Indigenous oppression and present-day efforts to promote environmental justice and Indigenous rights on the swamp. He also addresses issues such as the loss of wetlands and the arrival of gas pipelines.

On the next Charlotte Talks, we sit down with Emanuel to discuss environmental policy ideas, the ways Indigenous peoples continue to support the environment, and learn more about Emanuel’s personal connection to these protected, sacred lands.

GUEST:

Ryan Emanuel, Ph.D., associate professor, Duke University Nicholas School of the Environment and also a member of the Lumbee Tribe

