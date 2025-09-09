© 2025 WFAE

Charlotte Talks
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

Charlotte holds primary amid national spotlight

By Gabe Altieri
Published September 9, 2025 at 3:13 PM EDT
We examine the results of Charlotte's municipal primary from across the city.

After a dismal early voter turnout, numbers turned around last week. We examine how this year compares to years past.

As for those results, we take a look at City Council races from across Charlotte, discuss any upsets, and preview the November election. That includes the transit bill, which has been under a spotlight due to a recent a stabbing death on the Blue Line. Members of the Trump administration, and President Trump himself, are commenting on the death and safety in the city.

After that, we examine the place local elections hold in our current political landscape. What impacts turnout? What kind of role does the timing of elections play? How do restrictive voting laws trickle down to the local elections?

All that and more on Charlotte Talks.

GUESTS:

Steve Harrison, WFAE political reporter
John Lappie, professor of political science at Plymouth State University

Gabe Altieri
Gabe Altieri is the Executive Producer for Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. Prior to joining WFAE in 2022, he worked for WSKG Public Media in Binghamton, New York.
