Local News Roundup: Transit tax passes; Democrats shine on election night; new CMPD chief; Charlotte F.C. looks to advance

Transit advocates can breathe a sigh of relief. Voters in Mecklenburg County approved a 1% sales tax increase to fund the multibillion-dollar transit plan. Supporters won about 52% of the vote. The sales tax, which applies to most items with some exceptions, now stands at 8.25%. We’ll break down the result and the next steps.

Elsewhere, Democrats had themselves a night on Tuesday across Charlotte. Mayor Vi Lyles cruised to a fifth term, and all four at-large Democratic Charlotte City Council candidates retained their seats. Meanwhile, in District 6, Kimberly Owens topped Republican Krista Bokhari by double digits. We discuss what impact the result has as Charlotte moves deeper into one-party control.

In non-election news, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has introduced its new police chief, Estella Patterson. She was named chief late last week and replaces Johnny Jennings, who is set to retire at the end of the year. She had previously served as Raleigh Police chief before retiring. She spent 25 years with the CMPD, joining in 1996.

And, after a penalty shootout victory last weekend, Charlotte F.C. takes on New York City F.C. in a winner-take-all game three on Friday at Bank of America Stadium. The winner goes to the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Those stories and more on the Charlotte Talks Local News Roundup.

GUESTS:

Joe Bruno, WSOC-TV reporter

Steve Harrison, WFAE political reporter

Mary Ramsey, local government accountability reporter for the Charlotte Observer

Ben Thompson, morning and midday anchor at WCNC Charlotte