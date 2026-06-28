Charlotte Talks Presents: 'Wired to Create'

In a world flooded by AI — from useless slop to ground-breaking code — what happens to our human imagination?

Charlotte Talks presents a special series: "Wired to Create." Hosted by New York Times bestselling author and PBS host Kelly Corrigan, the series explores the quiet satisfaction and mental health benefits of making things with your own hands.

On this episode, actor Ed Helms joins Corrigan. Helms regularly stole the show in “The Office,” “The Daily Show” and “The Hangover.” We wondered how ADHD affected him professionally and what he gets from playing the banjo for no one.

Tune in to "Wired to Create" starting at 9 a.m., and be on the lookout for Charlotte Talks returning Monday, July 6.