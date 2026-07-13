New book examines impact of 1898 Wilmington Massacre

In 1898, a white mob massacred at least 60 Black residents of Wilmington, North Carolina. They used a machine gun mounted on a horse-drawn wagon and staged what is considered the only successful coup in U.S. history , overthrowing the city’s multiracial government.

No one was charged for the murders that day. Instead, some of the mob leaders replaced city officials and went on to have celebrated careers — one served as a U.S. Senator for 30 years .

Author Lauren Collins argues this history is critical to understanding not just Wilmington today, but the entire nation — and its legacy is still being written.

Born and raised in Wilmington, Collins joins Charlotte Talks to discuss her new book and the forgotten legacy of a bloody, centuries-old massacre.

GUEST:

Lauren Collins, staff writer at The New Yorker and author of “They Stole a City: Wilmington's White Supremacist Coup and the Families Who Live with Its Legacy"