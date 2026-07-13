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Charlotte Talks
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

New book examines impact of 1898 Wilmington Massacre

By Jesse Steinmetz
Published July 13, 2026 at 2:53 PM EDT
"They Stole a City: Wilmington's White Supremacist Coup and the Families Who Live with Its Legacy," by Lauren Collins.
Penguin Press
"They Stole a City: Wilmington's White Supremacist Coup and the Families Who Live with Its Legacy," by Lauren Collins.

In 1898, a white mob massacred at least 60 Black residents of Wilmington, North Carolina. They used a machine gun mounted on a horse-drawn wagon and staged what is considered the only successful coup in U.S. history, overthrowing the city’s multiracial government.

No one was charged for the murders that day. Instead, some of the mob leaders replaced city officials and went on to have celebrated careers — one served as a U.S. Senator for 30 years.

Author Lauren Collins argues this history is critical to understanding not just Wilmington today, but the entire nation — and its legacy is still being written.

Born and raised in Wilmington, Collins joins Charlotte Talks to discuss her new book and the forgotten legacy of a bloody, centuries-old massacre.

GUEST:
Lauren Collins, staff writer at The New Yorker and author of “They Stole a City: Wilmington's White Supremacist Coup and the Families Who Live with Its Legacy"

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Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins WilmingtonRacism
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Jesse Steinmetz
Jesse Steinmetz is a senior producer of Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. Have an idea for the show? Email him at jsteinmetz@wfae.org.
See stories by Jesse Steinmetz