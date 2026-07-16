Local News Roundup: Teen takeovers; Graham’s replacement; another I-77 vote upcoming; parasitic illness continues to impact the Carolinas

The city of Charlotte is looking at ways to address so-called teen takeovers. The events have occurred across the Carolinas and the country and have police and other officials concerned about crime and safety. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are recommending the city implement a 9 p.m. curfew for those under 18.

The Charlotte Regional Transportation Planning Organization will reconsider a vote in September to rescind support for the I-77 toll lane project. The move follows language in the newly passed state budget that could require some of the money spent on the project to be repaid to the state. Other municipalities have already reversed course and now support the project.

In the wake of the death of South Carolina U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham, his sister, Darline Graham, has been appointed to his seat. Graham died on Saturday. A report from a medical examiner says it was due to an aortic dissection. A special election will be held next month.

Lastly, about 300 North Carolinians have been diagnosed with the parasitic illness cyclosporiasis, caused by the Cyclospora parasite. The illness spreads through contaminated food or water, often raw vegetables and fruit. It can take about a week for symptoms to appear. People are being encouraged to wash their hands and fresh produce. The illness is treatable with antibiotics.

Those stories and more on the Charlotte Talks Local News Roundup

GUESTS:

Mary C. Curtis, columnist for Rollcall.com, host of the Rollcall podcast “Equal Time”

Ashley Fahey, Charlotte Ledger managing editor

James Farrell, WFAE education reporter

Erik Spanberg, managing editor at the Charlotte Business Journal