How the NC budget impacts higher education

Education was a focus in the newly signed North Carolina budget, but what can get lost in the news around K-12 education is updates to higher education.

One of the biggest headlines is a fully funded UNC System. That includes more than $150 million set aside for enrollment growth. We break down the fight for this funding and why student enrollment matters so much

Another big change would make certain records related to discipline proceedings at public universities exempt under state public records law. Those include sexual misconduct cases with personally identifiable information. Supporters say the intent is to protect survivors by making sure information does not inadvertently get released. Opponents, including several media outlets who have sued, say this could prevent the public from properly judging how a university handles investigations.

The budget also has changes to both in-state and out-of-state tuition for certain individuals and at certain universities. We break those down.

These issues and more on the state of higher education in North Carolina. Next time on Charlotte Talks.

GUESTS:

Korie Dean, higher education reporter at The Assembly

Kate Denning, education reporter at Carolina Public Press