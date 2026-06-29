Charlotte Talks Presents: 'Wired to Create'

In a world flooded by AI — from useless slop to ground-breaking code — what happens to our human imagination?

Charlotte Talks presents a special series: "Wired to Create." Hosted by New York Times bestselling author and PBS host Kelly Corrigan, the series explores the quiet satisfaction and mental health benefits of making things with your own hands.

On this episode, casting director Allison Jones joins Corrigan. As you might know from her profile in The New Yorker, Jones found the talented casts of “The Office,” “Veep,” “Parks and Recreation,” “The 40-Year-Old Virgin” (and other Judd Apatow films), “Arrested Development,” and more than 100 other film and television projects. Corrigan wondered how Jones’ sewing hobby relates to her day job and what habits she has cultivated to stay fresh after nearly 40 years in Hollywood.

Tune in to “Wired to Create” starting at 9 a.m., and be on the lookout for Charlotte Talks returning Monday, July 6.