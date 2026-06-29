© 2026 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Charlotte Talks
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

Charlotte Talks Presents: 'Wired to Create'

Published June 29, 2026 at 9:27 AM EDT
Kelly Corrigan Wonders

In a world flooded by AI — from useless slop to ground-breaking code — what happens to our human imagination?

Charlotte Talks presents a special series: "Wired to Create." Hosted by New York Times bestselling author and PBS host Kelly Corrigan, the series explores the quiet satisfaction and mental health benefits of making things with your own hands.

On this episode, casting director Allison Jones joins Corrigan. As you might know from her profile in The New Yorker, Jones found the talented casts of “The Office,” “Veep,” “Parks and Recreation,” “The 40-Year-Old Virgin” (and other Judd Apatow films), “Arrested Development,” and more than 100 other film and television projects. Corrigan wondered how Jones’ sewing hobby relates to her day job and what habits she has cultivated to stay fresh after nearly 40 years in Hollywood.

Tune in to “Wired to Create” starting at 9 a.m., and be on the lookout for Charlotte Talks returning Monday, July 6.

Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins
Stay Connected