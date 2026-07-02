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Charlotte Talks
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

Charlotte Talks Presents: 'Wired to Create'

Published July 2, 2026 at 5:45 PM EDT
Kelly Corrigan Wonders

In a world flooded by AI — from useless slop to ground-breaking code — what happens to our human imagination?

Charlotte Talks presents a special series: "Wired to Create." Hosted by New York Times bestselling author and PBS host Kelly Corrigan, the series explores the quiet satisfaction and mental health benefits of making things with your own hands.

On this episode, comedian and comedy writer Beth Stelling joins Corrigan. Somewhere between Netflix specials and writing for HBO’s “Crashing,” Stelling finds time to mentor young comics. Corrigan wondered how teaching helps Stelling improve her own work and what it does for her energy levels — the engine for any creative.

Tune in to “Wired to Create” starting at 9 a.m., and be on the lookout for Charlotte Talks returning Monday, July 6.

Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins
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