Short Session Catch-Up: The General Assembly passes its long-awaited budget. We discuss what’s in it and more

The North Carolina General Assembly revealed and passed its long-awaited state budget last week, the first comprehensive state spending plan in more than two years. With bipartisan support, the $34 billion budget headed to Gov. Stein’s desk before the weekend.

Shared with the public on Tuesday morning , the Republican-led chambers sent members a 600-page bill, including state employee raises and income tax cuts. Teachers would receive an average 8% raise, with the base salary increased to $48,000.

The bill also adds $700 million in Hurricane Helene recovery funding and a provision that could require Charlotte and other local governments to pay back to the State over $60 million for design costs of the now-rejected I-77 toll lanes.

Democrats in both chambers joined Republicans to pass the spending plan on Wednesday. Gov. Stein has 10 days to sign it into law or veto it; otherwise, it will become law. Speaking to reporters last Thursday, Stein voiced his frustration with the time it took to reach his desk and noted his office is combing through it.

We discuss what’s in that proposed budget, along with other updates from the legislature as the short session continues.

GUESTS:

Bryan Anderson, politics reporter with The Assembly

Sarah Michels, staff writer for Carolina Public Press