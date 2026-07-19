The economics of North Carolina's hemp industry

North Carolina’s $3.2 billion dollar hemp industry faces uncertainty as an almost complete ban of THC products makes its way through the General Assembly. A house bill titled “Regulate Hemp-Derived Consumables” would create a 0.4 milligram total THC limit on hemp derived products, removing most gummies, THC beverages and vapes from the legal North Carolina market.

The federal legalization of hemp, which contains 0.3% or less of delta 9 THC in 2018 under the Farm Bill, led to a legal loophole legalizing a variety of THC products.

The national government has since begun to crack down on THC consumables, with a federal ban on all intoxicating hemp products going into effect November 12th.

North Carolina’s hemp industry employed nearly 16,000 people by 2025, not including data from gas stations and convenience stores also selling THC products. With house bill 328 passing in the senate 37 to 6, local hemp farmers and retailers wonder what happens next for a once booming new industry.

GUESTS:

Jeffrey Billman, politics and law reporter with the Assembly

Rod Kight, attorney specializing in cannabis law

Beau Whitney, founder and chief economist for Whitney Economics, with financial expertise in Hemp and Cannabis