Charlotte Mayor Rob Harrington on I-77, Data Centers, Teen Takeovers and more

Charlotte Mayor Rob Harrington has been in office for about two months. His time is limited to 18 months due to Vi Lyles resignation, but that doesn't change the fact that his term will be marked by a number of significant milestones.

Harrington comes into office as City Council is grappling with data centers, Interstate 77 toll lanes, how to handle teen takeovers, and whether or not to take police funding from the federal government as part of the Trump administration's "Make America Safe Again Grant."

Speaking of the federal government, Charlotte has the attention of the Trump administration because of high-profile incidents such as the Iryna Zarutska murder on the LYNX Blue Line last year and the Charlotte's Web immigration crackdown. There are also the dynamics between Charlotte and the GOP-controlled General Assembly.

The present and future of Charlotte as Mayor Rob Harrington makes his first appearance on the program, next time on Charlotte Talks.

GUESTS:

Rob Harrington, Charlotte mayor