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Charlotte Talks
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

Charlotte Mayor Rob Harrington on I-77, Data Centers, Teen Takeovers and more

By Gabe Altieri
Published August 19, 2026 at 2:26 PM EDT
Rob Harrington was sworn in as Charlotte mayor on July 1, 2026, after he was appointed by City Council members to fill the remaining 18 months of Vi Lyles' term.
City of Charlotte
Rob Harrington was sworn in as Charlotte mayor on July 1, 2026 after he was appointed by council members to fill the remaining 18 months of Vi Lyles' term.

Charlotte Mayor Rob Harrington has been in office for about two months. His time is limited to 18 months due to Vi Lyles resignation, but that doesn't change the fact that his term will be marked by a number of significant milestones.

Harrington comes into office as City Council is grappling with data centers, Interstate 77 toll lanes, how to handle teen takeovers, and whether or not to take police funding from the federal government as part of the Trump administration's "Make America Safe Again Grant."

Speaking of the federal government, Charlotte has the attention of the Trump administration because of high-profile incidents such as the Iryna Zarutska murder on the LYNX Blue Line last year and the Charlotte's Web immigration crackdown. There are also the dynamics between Charlotte and the GOP-controlled General Assembly.

The present and future of Charlotte as Mayor Rob Harrington makes his first appearance on the program, next time on Charlotte Talks.

GUESTS:
Rob Harrington, Charlotte mayor

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Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins Teen TakeoversRob HarringtonCharlotte City Council
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Gabe Altieri
Gabe Altieri is the Executive Producer for Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. Prior to joining WFAE in 2022, he worked for WSKG Public Media in Binghamton, New York.
See stories by Gabe Altieri