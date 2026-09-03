Local News Roundup: Jail North latest; Two convicted in 'Charlotte's Web' protest trial; Edwards censured; G20 in NC

Mecklenburg County's Jail North may soon reopen after being closed for about four years. Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden made the case to county commissioners this week. There's been an issue with overcrowding at jails in the county, and the hope is that opening Jail North could help address that problem

The trial of two protesters arrested during the immigration crackdown by U.S. Border Patrol in Charlotte last fall continued in district court this week. Heather Morrow and William Stanley face four misdemeanor charges. Both are alleged to have blocked entrances and parking lots at an ICE office in southwest Charlotte.

North Carolina Republican Rep. Chuck Edwards was formally censured by his colleagues in Congress over sexual harassment allegations. The vote was 413-2. Two House staffers made complaints against Edwards, and the House Ethics panel recommended censure. The committee found he created a hostile work environment and cited evidence of unwanted advances.

Asheville played host to central bank governors from the world's largest economies this week for the G20 finance track meeting. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said this effort proves the Trump administration's support for Helene recovery, despite the amount of assistance from the federal government trailing far behind what's necessary. Demonstrators protested across the region, asking the Trump administration for more of what they need to rebuild.

GUESTS:

Ely Portillo, senior editor at WFAE News

Mary Ramsey, local government accountability reporter for the Charlotte Observer

Hunter Sáenz, WSOC-TV reporter