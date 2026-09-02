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Charlotte Talks
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

Charlotte business culture shifts as Gen Z enters the workforce 

By Emmy Berger
Published September 2, 2026 at 1:05 PM EDT
A person at work.
StartupStockPhotos
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A person at work.

As unemployment rates among young people continue to rise, Charlotte sees an influx of jobs going to those 25 to 34. From 2025 to 2026, the number of older Gen Z and younger millennial professionals jumped up by 2%, with nearly 4,600 additional workers.

Charlotte’s healthcare and finance industries are paving the way for the younger generation entering the workforce, with smaller startups in tech not far behind.

With a new influx of young people moving to Charlotte’s busiest sectors, the culture and jargon is shifting too. “LoSo” (Lower South End) lures people in at the end of their workdays with the walkability of bars and trendy restaurants.

The next challenge Charlotte will face is keeping these workers here for good. In a Gensler survey, 58% of young, childless adults said they were likely or very likely to leave town, often with cost-of-living concerns and the lack of a concrete city culture.

We discuss how the Queen City bucks the national narrative of a hard time to be a first-time member of the workforce.

GUESTS:
Alexandria Sands, reporter for Axios Charlotte
Danielle Farage, LinkedIn top voice for Gen Z and career building expert
Nora Richmond, chair of Charlotte Regional Business Alliance’s Young Professionals Board

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Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins young professionalworkforce developmentCulturewhite-collar workersUnemployment
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Emmy Berger
Emmy Berger is an intern for WFAE's Charlotte Talks.
See stories by Emmy Berger