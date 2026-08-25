South Carolina runoff results plus the economic impact of deportations

It's the day after the South Carolina Republican primary runoff and we break down the results of a runoff between Rep. Ralph Norman and U.S. Sen. Darline Graham. The winner will take on Democrat Annie Andrews in the November election. The seat was held by the late Lindsey Graham since 2003.

Later, we discuss the impact deportations are having on the economy. The Economic Policy Institute has developed a tool that shows how money spent on the 2025 One Big Beautiful Bill Act, which enabled the Trump administration to pay for mass deportations, could have been used in other areas of our economy. The money is broken down by economic sector and geographic region. We'll discuss the numbers in North Carolina and the greater Charlotte region.

We'll also speak with a worker with Unite Here, a hospitality union, to hear how Trump administration policies have impacted them and their community.

That and more next time on Charlotte Talks.

GUESTS:

Part 1

Gavin Jackson, host and public affairs reporter at South Carolina Public Radio

Part 2

Gordon Lafer, research associate at the Economic Policy Institute

Maria Hernandez, works at Shake Shack at CLT, where she’s a Shop Steward for UNITE HERE!