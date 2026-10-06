DEQ Secretary Reid Wilson on Helene Recovery, PFAS and climate resiliency

Help make stories like this possible. The story you’re about to read is made possible by the support of people like you. Please make a contribution today to help sustain the independent local journalism our community depends on. Donate to WFAE

Two years after Hurricane Helene devastated communities in western North Carolina, the state is still navigating the long process of recovery, while also preparing for the next disaster.

The storm took more than 100 lives and caused an estimated $60 billion in damage. The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality has been assisting communities in recovery and rebuilding , making them even more resilient and safe. With over $1 billion in grants and loans awarded by DEQ, progress continues.

In a recent interview with Carolina Weather Group, DEQ Sec. Reid Wilson noted the awards as the “easy part” and cautioned , “It will be several years before all of these funded projects actually are completed.”

At the same time, the state is confronting a number of other environmental challenges. A historic $590 million settlement with chemical companies over PFAS is set to bring the state its largest-ever environmental damages recovery, while raising questions about how that money will be used and the long-term plan for dealing with “forever chemicals.”

Meanwhile, drought conditions continue across the state, adding pressure on water supplies and agriculture, even as communities grapple with increasingly unpredictable weather.

On this episode, we speak with N.C. Department of Environmental Quality Secretary Reid Wilson about the state’s environmental priorities and how North Carolina is preparing for the challenges ahead.

GUEST:

D. Reid Wilson, secretary of the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality