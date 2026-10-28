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Charlotte Talks
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

The impact of money in the midterms

By Gabe Altieri
Published October 28, 2026 at 2:11 PM EDT
Pexels/Natasha Chebanoo

The 2026 midterm elections are shaping up to be among the most expensive in U.S. history. Corporate and outside money is flowing into races across the country as the two major political parties vie for control of Washington.

This is another cycle after the Citizens United Supreme Court decision in 2010. That opens more options for independent spending and critics say it gives a larger voice to the wealthiest individuals.

We explore how that is playing out in local races across the country, whose voices matter less when the wealthy matter more and where the money influencing U.S. Senate races in North Carolina and South Carolina is coming from.

Plus, where does this leave the voice of the voters?

GUESTS:
Stephen Fowler, NPR political reporter
Eric Heberlig, professor of political science and public administration at UNC Charlotte

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Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins Midterm ElectionsRoy CooperMichael Whatley
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Gabe Altieri
Gabe Altieri is the Executive Producer for Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. Prior to joining WFAE in 2022, he worked for WSKG Public Media in Binghamton, New York.
See stories by Gabe Altieri