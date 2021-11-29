‘Cam can’t solve everything,’ Charlotte sportswriter says after Panthers’ latest loss

Things weren’t sunny for Cam Newton and the Carolina Panthers in Miami this weekend.

In a grueling game, the Panthers fell to the Dolphins 33-10 and lost star running back Christian McCaffrey for the season due to an injury. Sunday marked Carolina’s second loss in a row and the third game since Newton returned to the Panthers amid plenty of fanfare.

Christian McCaffrey out for season https://t.co/GZkZJXvf7X — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) November 29, 2021

Some of that enthusiasm may be waning, The Charlotte Observer ’s Langston Wertz Jr. told WFAE’s Claire Donnelly on this week’s installment of Time Out for Sports.

“When you have a 5.8 passer rating, it’s kind of tough,” Wertz said. “Christian McCaffrey got hurt again… It was just a lot of problems with the Panthers, and Cam can’t solve everything — especially a Cam who doesn’t know the offense.”

The former league MVP who helped take Carolina to the Super Bowl in 2015 was only able to complete five passes on Sunday, but he says he remains confident in the team’s offense going forward.

“I do my job,” Newton told a reporter after Sunday’s game. “I have full faith the other 10 guys are going to do their job, and then we’ll be good.”

Cam Newton speaks to the media https://t.co/bginnkrd76 — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) November 28, 2021

But that’s just the NFL. There’s also some big Charlotte-area football news at the high school level. Two Mecklenburg County schools, Chambers and Hough, are playing each other in the semifinals on Friday — and Wertz calls the meetup “the most anticipated high school football game in at least 10 years.”

“Both teams are nationally ranked,” Wertz said. “The high school season got postponed last fall. They played in the spring. These two teams played twice in April. They’re going to play twice again this year, so they’re very familiar with each other… I think the winner of this game goes on to win the state championship in the 4A class.”

You can listen to the full Time Out for Sports conversation above. Here’s a quick look at what else Donnelly and Wertz covered this week.