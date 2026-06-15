Hamlin wins third straight race at Pocono

At 45 years old, most race car drivers are slowing down. Denny Hamlin is not one of them.

The driver for Huntersville-based Joe Gibbs Racing won his third straight NASCAR Cup Series race Sunday, June 14, 2026, taking the checkered flag in Pocono, Pennsylvania.

“I mean, it’s super special, certainly for a lot of reasons,” Hamlin said. “I’m just at this point in my career trying to stack as many wins as possible. Points, whatever. Wherever we finish in the championship — whatever. To me, it’s wins, wins, wins.”

Hamlin held off Tyler Reddick — who drives for the team Hamlin co-owns with Michael Jordan — and closed to within 19 points of him for the overall lead in the standings.

NASCAR heads to San Diego for a street race at the Coronado Naval Base this coming weekend.