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NEWS BRIEFS

Hamlin wins third straight race at Pocono

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published June 15, 2026 at 8:46 AM EDT

At 45 years old, most race car drivers are slowing down. Denny Hamlin is not one of them.

The driver for Huntersville-based Joe Gibbs Racing won his third straight NASCAR Cup Series race Sunday, June 14, 2026, taking the checkered flag in Pocono, Pennsylvania.

“I mean, it’s super special, certainly for a lot of reasons,” Hamlin said. “I’m just at this point in my career trying to stack as many wins as possible. Points, whatever. Wherever we finish in the championship — whatever. To me, it’s wins, wins, wins.”

Hamlin held off Tyler Reddick — who drives for the team Hamlin co-owns with Michael Jordan — and closed to within 19 points of him for the overall lead in the standings.

NASCAR heads to San Diego for a street race at the Coronado Naval Base this coming weekend.
Sports
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
See stories by Woody Cain