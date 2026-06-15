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NEWS BRIEFS

Hurricanes win Stanley Cup, first since 2006

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published June 15, 2026 at 8:44 AM EDT
NHL

The Carolina Hurricanes defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 3-0 on Sunday, June 14, 2026, to win the NHL’s Stanley Cup for the first time since 2006.

The Hurricanes clinched the series four games to two.

“It’s unbelievable,” Hurricanes forward Sebastian Aho said. “You work so hard for so long, and you never know if you’re ever going to be a champion. When it’s all said and done, we feel confident, we know why we play hockey, but it’s kind of nerve-wracking. It’s so much fun to feel all the emotions.”

The Hurricanes are planning a victory parade Saturday in Raleigh. The time and route have not yet been announced.
Sports
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
See stories by Woody Cain