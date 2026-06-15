Hurricanes win Stanley Cup, first since 2006

The Carolina Hurricanes defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 3-0 on Sunday, June 14, 2026, to win the NHL’s Stanley Cup for the first time since 2006.

The Hurricanes clinched the series four games to two.

“It’s unbelievable,” Hurricanes forward Sebastian Aho said. “You work so hard for so long, and you never know if you’re ever going to be a champion. When it’s all said and done, we feel confident, we know why we play hockey, but it’s kind of nerve-wracking. It’s so much fun to feel all the emotions.”

The Hurricanes are planning a victory parade Saturday in Raleigh. The time and route have not yet been announced.